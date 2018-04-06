Lorde apologises for Whitney Houston Instagram blunder Lorde said that it was an 'extremely poorly chosen quote'

Lorde has taken to her Instagram Stories to apologise after sharing a photo of a bathtub with a caption that read: "And III will always love you." Some fans of the late singer were offended by the image, as Whitney tragically passed away by drowning in a bath tub, and the Green Light singer was quick to take the photo down and apologise for the gaffe. She wrote: "Extremely, extremely poorly chosen quote. I'm so sorry for offending anyone – I hadn't even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I'm an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again." She followed it up with another post which read: "IT IS NOT MY (expletive) DAY TODAY," accompanied by a shocked face with exploding head emoji, as well as crying and shocked emojis.

Lorde apologised for the post

Although some Twitter users criticised Lorde, others were quick to defend her, and pointed out that it was an unfortunate mistake. One person wrote: "Lorde is probably sitting in the tub not realising what she just did," while another added: "No offense but she wouldn't be stupid enough to post such thing as a joke towards Whitney... clearly she's describing her love for her bathtub... I refuse to believe y'all are this dumb."

Lorde deleted the post

Lorde has experienced her fair share of controversy, as she was previously forced to apologise after making comments about being friends with Taylor Swift. At the time, she told The Guardian: "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease." She later apologised for her choice of words, calling them "insensitive".

