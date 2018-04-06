This is what Meghan Markle's on-screen fiancé Patrick J Adams is giving her as a wedding gift The pair played love interests in Suits

Patrick J Adams has already chosen his wedding gift for his former co-star Meghan Markle! In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Suits star revealed he'll give Meghan and Prince Harry something rather health conscious - a food blender. "We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker," he shared. "You know something classy, like a good blender. Like a Vitamix, yeah. She's going to need a Vitamix for sure."

Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle played love interests in Suits

When asked whether he'll attend the royal wedding in May, Patrick replied: "Whether I'm there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding." When Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November, the Canadian actor took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his friend, branding the royal a "lucky man". Sharing a photo of Meghan in character as Rachel Zane, he said: "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

WATCH: What Meghan Markle's wedding dress will tell us about the new royal

Just moments before, Patrick, who played Meghan's onscreen partner, Mike Ross, in the popular law drama, had joked about the engagement news. He wrote: "She said she was just going out to get some milk," while retweeting the announcement on Kensington Palace's Twitter account. Patrick first made his debut in the popular TV series back in 2011 as a fresh-faced uber-intelligent college dropout who slipped his way through the cracks to become an unlicensed lawyer. Over the years, Patrick went from a primary cast member to an executive producer to a director, even working behind the camera on the show's milestone 100th episode earlier this year.

