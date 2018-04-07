Is Rosamund Pike set to play Princess Diana in Feud season two? The series will centre around Diana and Charles' relationship

Rosamund Pike is the actress tipped to play Princess Diana in the next series of Feud, according to The Evening Standard's The Londoner column. The article also predicts that Matthew Goode, who played Lord Snowdon in The Crown, will take on the part of Prince Charles. The next installment of the series, created by American Horror Story and American Crime Story executive producer Ryan Murphy, was confirmed to be focused on Charles and Diana in April 2017. If true, this will be the Gone Girl actress' first big TV role since appearing in Women In Love in 2011.

The series will centre around Charles and Diana's relationship

According to the column, the production company is yet to confirm the casting news, but filming is set to start next month. The show will address the year between Diana and Charles' divorce and her tragic death in 1997. Speaking about the new series on an industry panel last year, executive producer Ryan said: "Having a show called Feud is interesting because...feuds are about pain. So Charles and Diana’s story literally begins with the filing of the divorce papers. And it’s about that pain, the dissolving of a fairy tale, particularly for Diana. It starts with the filing of divorce papers and takes you up until her death."

Rosamund Pike is tipped to play the role of Diana

Fellow executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall has also spoken out about the second season, saying it's "a woman's story—she was 19 years old when she married him, she really had to find her own way. With Charles and Diana, they were heightened, they were royalty—true royalty—and they still had the same issues of insecurity and relevance and importance and love that everybody goes through. I think there's a real human quality to it."

Season one of the show centred around the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, and starred Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The series was nominated for plenty of high-profile awards, so no doubt former Oscar-nominee Rosamund will be hotly-tipped during awards season.

WATCH BELOW: Prince Harry talks about his mother, Princess Diana