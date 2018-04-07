Jennifer Hudson wants to sing at the royal wedding - but didn't know Meghan Markle is American! How did she not realise?

Jennifer Hudson has offered to sing at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - but also admitted that she didn't realise Meghan was a fellow American! The The Voice judge, who was speaking ahead of Saturday night's live final, took time out to congratulate the happy couple who are set to walk down the aisle in May. When asked about her thoughts on Harry and Meghan's wedding, as well as on an American joining the royal family, she said: "I think I should sing! Congratulations to them. Is she an American child? Are you serious? I didn't know that. Oh my God, I did not know that. Go, girl!"

Jennifer didn't know Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan is American

Jennifer also revealed that she is spending an increasing amount of time in the UK, and even feels like she lives here. When the Oscar-winner was asked if she'd ever move here permanently, she said: "I kind of feel I already have. It's feeling more like home so when I do go home I miss it. When I'm here I feel at home."

Jennifer's fellow The Voice coach, Sir Tom Jones, will perform at the Queen's birthday celebrations this month - and spoke of his admiration for Her Majesty. "I first met her in the 60s, at the London Palladium. She's lovely. It's nice to see her," he said. "She lights up when you talk to her. She really takes an interest in what you say.

The Voice coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones

"I think it (the royal family) is a great institution. It's wonderful for the British people, and the Queen especially, she's such a lovely person. And she takes it seriously. I've never known life without the Queen being there. I love the royal family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May. It is not yet known who will perform at the wedding, though Ed Sheeran has been tipped to be the top performer. Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple have asked the award-winning artist to sing on their special day. Speaking about their invitation to Ed, ET's royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said: "Ed Sheeran has yet to confirm but I'm not sure you turn down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle." The Shape of You singer has previously spoken about reports that he will perform on the special day, joking that he has only met the Prince once.

