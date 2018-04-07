Anton Du Beke reveals the names of his one-year-old twins for the first time The Strictly star has been private about his family life in the past

Anton Du Beke has opened up about his life as a father to one-year-old twins, in a 'Confessions of a Celebrity School Run' video made with Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly. The professional dancer, who has never revealed the names of his daughter and son before, shared that the adorable tots are called George and Henrietta as he chatted to Tess. 51-year-old Anton, whose wife Hannah gave birth to the twins last year, has been private about his family life up until now - but told Tess that fatherhood "is the best thing in the world ever". Aw!

Anton and his wife Hannah

When asked what car journeys are like with young twins, Anton said: "Let me tell you what you don't do anymore, you don't pop anywhere. You don't just go, 'I'm popping to the shop'. You don't do any of that, you have to co-ordinate everything. And if you miss out, if you get the timings wrong and you go across bottle time or sleep time — disaster. The amount of times we've had to pull over in a street and do feeding times!"

Tess laughed in agreement, before asking the names of Anton's children. "A girl and a boy - George and Henrietta," Anton said. "It's the dream. It's absolutely incredible. We're so lucky." When asked what his top tip for new parents is, he said: "If you have twins, you've got to be lucky. You've got to be lucky that they want to do everything at the same time!"

Anton and Tess with the Strictly cast and the Duchess of Cornwall

Anton recently spoke out about Brendan Cole's shock exit from Strictly, revealing he was totally "stunned" by his departure. "It was one of the saddest things I've watched on telly," he said. "I was heartbroken for him, for me a little bit as well. I'm going to miss him enormously. I can't begin to tell you." He added: "There's something about being with Brendan on the show and having been there since the beginning – there's only a few of us left. I've known Brendan for a long time anyway, and we've been friends for many, many years, and being on the show together was lovely for me. You've got a brother-in-arms sort of thing."

