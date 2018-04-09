Elizabeth Hurley talks 'enchanting' meeting with Meghan Markle Elizabeth Hurley chatted to HELLO! about the pair's encounter

Elizabeth Hurley has opened up about meeting the future royal, Meghan Markle, and called the former Suits actress 'enchanting'. The Bedazzled star, who plays a queen herself in the MTV series The Royals, opened up about the encounter with HELLO!, explaining: "I met with Meghan at an NBC event with which we were both involved. I thought she was enchanting. I loved her in Suits and I think she'll be a superb asset to the royal family. I will definitely be watching the wedding on TV."

Liz spoke about meeting Meghan

Speaking about the fourth season of The Royals, Liz said: "[It] feels very fresh. There are plenty of new storylines and my character, Queen Helena, starts the season feeling at a loose end. She goes a bit off the rails, which was fun to play. I have plenty of scenes with the glorious Joan Collins, who is in magnificent form." Elizabeth isn't the only star to play a royal onscreen, as there is currently a Lifetime movie based on Meghan and Harry's relationship in the works. The upcoming film, titled Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, follows the couple's relationship from their first meeting, and will air in the UK on Channel 5. In the film, Murray Fraser stars as Prince Harry, and Parisa Fitz-Henley play Meghan. The film will also feature Prince William – played by Burgess Abernethy, while Laura Mitchell takes on the role as the Duchess of Cambridge.

Loading the player... Meghan's onscreen love interest on Suits, Patrick J. Adams, has also opened up about the royal wedding, and revealed what he'll give the couple as a gift. "We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker," he told Entertainment Tonight. "You know something classy, like a good blender. Like a Vitamix, yeah. She's going to need a Vitamix for sure." When asked if he was going to the wedding, he added: "Whether I'm there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding."

