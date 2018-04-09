Lily James heaps praise on future royal Meghan Markle: 'She will be a force for good' The actress is in a relationship with The Crown's Matt Smith

Lily James has revealed her new-found interest in the British royal family - thanks to her boyfriend's starring role in The Crown. In a new interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine, the Downton Abbey star - who has been dating Matt Smith since 2014 - confessed that she thinks Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan Markle's relationship will have "really positive" impact, explaining: "[Meghan] seems beautifully articulate and passionate - and I think she'll be a force for good."

Speaking about Matt, who played Prince Philip in the first and second series of the popular Netflix period drama, Lily confessed she thought her actor partner was "brilliant" in the role. She said: "I love The Crown [and] I think he's so brilliant in it. I have become more into the Royal family since watching it - it's been the best sort of PR for them." The comments come shorty after Lily, 29, sparked engagement rumours when she stepped out at the BAFTAs wearing a dazzling diamond ring. Shutting down the reports, Lily revealed: "I just wore a ring… It was just a genuine mistake!"

The British couple met on the set of the comedy-horror film Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in 2014. They confirmed their romance a year later when they attended the red carpet premiere for Lily's Disney movie, Cinderella. Both Lily and Matt have remained tight-lipped about their relationship but are regularly spotted out and about together in London. The Downton Abbey star previously confessed that it can be "annoying" whenever she's seen with Matt, admitting: "It's hard to go places and it can be annoying."

