Loading the player...

Phillip Schofield responds to Snapchat shower photo revealing his 'bare bottom' The This Morning presenter was photographed stepping out of the shower

Phillip Schofield has poked fun at the confusion surrounding one of his latest Snapchat posts, which showed him in the nude as he stepped out of the shower. The TV star, who is enjoying a luxurious family holiday in the Maldives, was pictured faintly in the glass reflection. "Love the outside shower… snorkelers look down not up right?!!" Phil wrote.

While fans thought they got more than they bargained for with the cheeky snap, Phil clarified that he had meant to post it. In a hilarious video, the This Morning host said: "Lots of confusion whether or not that was an accidental video. Did I make a massive social media blunder? No, I meant to do it. And it's not really a bottom. It's just legs and a back." He also replied to one Twitter account: "Excuse me 'Epic social media blunder?!' I don't think so! Perfectly intentional, or I'd have deleted in 3 seconds!"

Phil said: "It's not really a bottom. It's just legs and a back"

Phil, 56, is currently soaking up the sun in the Maldives with his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby. The popular presenter has been the envy of fans after sharing several photos and videos from his idyllic holiday. Phil celebrated his 56th birthday while on the trip, and marked the day in style by dining at an underwater restaurant with his family. Other activities included surfing, cycling and scuba diving.

MORE: Phil shocks fans with photo of his brunette hair

The TV star is on holiday with his wife and two daughters

Molly, 24, and Ruby, 22, have also been posting stunning photos from their epic holiday. One showed Molly swimming in the family's private pool, while another showed the sisters sunbathing. "Only thing I love more than the heat is this little one @rubyschofe," wrote Molly. Posing on the white sand, she captioned another photo: "Life is better at the beach." Ruby also shared a series of photos on the beach and wrote: "In a dream."

MORE: Holly and Phil present This Morning from ITV studios for last time

The trip also appears to be in honour of another special occasion; Phil and Stephanie's silver wedding anniversary. To mark the momentous occasion, the TV star took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to his wife of 25 years. Sharing a close-up photo of one of the cards he received, he wrote: "2 birthdays and a Silver Wedding Anniversary in one week! That's a lot of cards. Happy 25th Mrs S."