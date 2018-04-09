EastEnders spoilers: Mel Owen uses her charms to seduce Phil Mitchell What will happen to Hunter on tonight's EastEnders?

EastEnders viewers are in for a surprise as Mel Owen and Phil Mitchell rekindle what they once had back in the day. But is all as it seems? Mel, played by Tamzin Outhwaite, will work her charm as she tries to seduce Walford hard man Phil (Steve McFadden). Although the motive is still unclear, it seems Mel is trying to protect her teenage son Hunter, who has been provoking Phil since he learnt how his father died all those years ago.

Tensions rise between Phil and Mel on EastEnders

Friday night's episode saw Hunter, played by Charlie Winter, get his revenge by showing Phil CCTV footage of his daughter Louise losing her virginity. Angered by the video, Phil then grabbed a baseball bat as he headed over to the club opening to teach Hunter a lesson. But to keep her son from any harm, Mel manages to work her magic on Phil by going in for a kiss. The BBC are yet to reveal any more information about the affair, but what remains to be seen is how Sharon Mitchell, who already feels threatened by Mel, will take to the news.

Since her return to the Square in January, Mel has already raised a few eyebrows following a 16-year absence. She left Walford to escape a wrongful imprisonment as a result of late husband Steve Owen's dodgy drug dealings. During her reign on the show, Mel was involved in some of the soap's most memorable storylines, including Who Shot Phil and her feisty relationships with Steve and Ian Beale. Of her return to EastEnders, the actress said: "EastEnders is in my DNA and I always knew deep down that someday I would revisit Mel; she is a strong independent woman with lots more stories to tell. To be stepping back into Mel’s shoes nearly twenty years after I first started feels just perfect."

