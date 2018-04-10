Hollywood A-listers rally round popular photographer after terrible accident Nicholas Hoult was among those to reach out to Sarah in her time of need

Several Hollywood A-lists have reached out to popular photographer, Sarah Dunn, after she was involved in a horrific accident. The 44-year-old was badly injured after being hit by a car while crossing the street, and while her family and friends have kept her supporters updated on her Instagram account, stars including Nicholas Hoult and James McAvoy have taken to social media to send their support. Posting a photo of himself taken by Sarah, Nick wrote: "My close friend Sarah Dunn has been badly hurt by a car when she was crossing the street. Sarah is a brilliantly talented photographer, she took the above photo, along with so many other wonderful portraits."

Nick and James have both donated to Sarah

He continued: "She is a spark of fun, and warmth, and happiness who I've been so lucky to work with and have as a friend for many years. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help aid in her recovery, please support by sharing or donating if you can, link in my bio. Love you @studiobaby." Nick's X-Men co-star, James McAvoy, is thought to have donated to her page, and commented: "Get well soon luv. J," and donated $1000. Scorpian actor Robert Patrick also donated $1000, and wrote: "Dear Sarah my thoughts and prayers are with you! Love Robert Patrick."

In a recent post, Sarah's close friend Amy wrote: "Thank you to all the wonderful people who have sent so much love. Sarah is holding her own and is fighting hard! She is very strong and she is not paralysed. She does have a very serious brain injury and will remain in critical care for quite some time as she must be looked after very closely. Her doctors are very optimistic that she will recover but it will take time, patience and all of our love."