Brooklyn Beckham breaks his silence following split from girlfriend Chloe Moretz The 19-year-old was pictured kissing model Lexi Woods at the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham made headlines at the weekend when he was photographed kissing model Lexi Woods – seemingly confirming the end of his romance with actress Chloe Moretz. Following the publication of the photos, Chloe took to Instagram to tell fans she was listening to Cardi B's new break-up track Be Careful, written about a woman who suspects her boyfriend of cheating. Now Brooklyn has broken his silence amid ongoing criticism from Chloe's fans. The 19-year-old liked a post on an Instagram fan page, which read: "Chloe's fans are attacking Brooklyn Beckham", accompanied by a photo of Brooklyn as a child crying.

Brooklyn Beckham liked this post on Instagram following his split from Chloe Moretz

Brooklyn and Chloe dated on-and-off for two years. It's not known exactly when they split, but just last month the Hollywood star shared a photo of Brooklyn on Instagram in honour of his birthday, writing: "Never stop smiling. I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn." Similarly, in February, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son shared a snapshot of Chloe in celebration of her 21st, which he captioned: "Happy birthday baby. Love you to the moon and back."

Chloe shared a photo of Brooklyn on 4 March in celebration of his 19th birthday

Speaking to Us Weekly in November, Chloe opened up about her romance with Brooklyn, saying: "I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all. I think that's the most important thing and your lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us."

