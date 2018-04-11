Nick Knowles drops hint about royal wedding invitation Nick Knowles has previously worked with Princes William and Harry during a building project

Nick Knowles has spoken about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, and hinted that could be on the guest list for the most-anticipated nuptials of the year. Chatting on The One Show, the DIY SOS presenter explained: "No one’s talking about whether they’ve got an invite or not are they? I’ve got a house at the bottom of the hill from Windsor Castle and he’s round borrowing cups of sugar all the time. I see him every day." He also spoke about how much he was looking forward to the couple's big day in May, adding: "I think it’s a great thing, I’m really excited about it. The combination of royalty and Hollywood, it’s amazing. The next chapter, everyone’s got something to write about."

The presenter previously worked with Princes William and Harry during a building project in Manchester, where the group helped to create a street of new houses for injured servicemen. Speaking about teaming up with the royals, he said: "They were [helpful] actually. We had a lot to get through. I was trying to move them on at one stage and William was like, 'Well I’m not leaving until I've finished this wall.' He was painting, Harry was doing paving slabs out the back. There were like a hundred builders and he went, 'What, you've never seen a Prince lay a paving slab before?'"

Others well-known faces thought to be attending the royal wedding include Patrick J Adams, who plays Meghan's onscreen love interest Mike in Suits. The actor has remained silent about whether he has received an invitation, but told Entertainment Tonight that he had decided what to get as a wedding present for the couple. He said: "We were trying to choose between like a blender or bread maker. You know something classy, like a good blender. Like a Vitamix, yeah. She's going to need a Vitamix for sure." He added: "Whether I'm there or not, the Vitamix is going to the wedding."

