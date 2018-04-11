S Club 7's Rachel Stevens stuns fans as she poses with age-defying mother on 40th birthday Rachel Stevens found fame in the nineties as an S Club 7 singer

Rachel Stevens has surprised her followers by sharing a picture of herself posing with her mother, with the pair both looking incredibly youthful. The S Club 7 singer was celebrating her 40th birthday with her loved ones as she shared a picture of the festivities on Instagram. "Mama love," she simply wrote along the sweet snap, while adding another of herself with the caption: "Glass of wine at the ready, waiting to welcome all my fabulous friends and fam. We’re ready to par-tayyyyy! Can’t believe I’m 40!!" [sic]

Rachel Stevens has shared a rare picture with her mother on her 40th birthday

Fans immediately posted lovely comments, wishing Rachel a happy birthday as well as complimenting her on her incredible age-defying appearance. One follower said: "I don't think anyone can believe you're 40...you look like you should still be in school!" Another remarked: "Happy birthday..... It's only 30 with 10 years' experience.... Besides, you're still hotter than the sun." A third post read: "WOW!!! Fab at 40. You look amazing."

The singer first found fame in S Club 7 in the nineties

Rachel first found fame as part of beloved pop group S Club 7 - alongside Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt and Bradley McIntosh. She is a proud mum to Amelie, seven and four-year-old Minnie, who she shares with her husband Alex Bourne. Opening up about her role as a dedicated mother back in 2015, Rachel told HELLO!: "I'm naturally a worrier, but I think the second time round [with Minnie] I'm a lot more chilled as I feel like I know what I'm doing a bit more." She added: "My children are my priority. I'm always thinking, 'Are they okay?' Amelie is starting school in September and there's so much to think about, making sure everything's sorted. You have to be really organised when you're working."

