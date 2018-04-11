Amber Heard donates divorce settlement money Amber Heard has donated her divorce settlement sum to charity - find out more

Amber Heard has followed through on a pledge to donate her divorce settlement to charity, it has been confirmed. The actress, who split from Johnny Depp back in 2016, promised to donate the $7million sum to two charities, American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and the latter confirmed that the Aquaman actress made the donation after including her in their Honour Roll of Donors list. The 2017 Annual report revealed that Amber donated between $1-5million to the charity. It read: "We are honoured to acknowledge our extraordinary donors for their generosity during fiscal year 2017. On behalf of all the children and families whose lives you have impacted, and everything at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, we offer our sincere thanks."

Although Amber initially accused Johnny of domestic abuse in the wake of their split, the pair released a joint statement through E! News following their settlement, which read: "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity. There will be no further public statements about this matter."

Following their split, there has been criticism from fans of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise for casting the Edward Scissorhands actor in light of the domestic abuse allegations. However, JK Rowling was among those to defend the father-of-two, and released a statement which read: "For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies."

