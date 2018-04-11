Carrie Underwood opens up about her recovery following horrific fall: 'I feel more like myself' The singer had to get 40 to 50 stiches on her face

Carrie Underwood suffered serious injuries to her face and wrist following a fall last year. And this week, the singer will make her highly-anticipated musical comeback, having been forced to cancel a few appearances in the wake of the accident. In a new open letter, the 35-year-old Country star has told her fans that she is "healing pretty nicely" after the incident, which required "40 and 50 stitches" to her face. "First off, physically, I'm doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there… and the docs say that last 10 per cent will come in time," she wrote. "And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."

Carrie Underwood posted this picture of herself following her accident

Mum-of-one Carrie fell on the steps of her house in November, and later told her followers that she may look "a bit different" when they see her again. "Even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she told her fan club in January. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse."

She has since been keeping a low profile whilst focusing on her music, as well as raising her three-year-old son Isaiah Michael with her husband Mike Fisher. "I've been calling it 'forced relaxation,'" she continued in her latest post. "Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down." Carrie was also delighted to announce that she'll be releasing a full-length album and is planning a tour. "Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always," she concluded. "I feel it and I appreciate it. And I can't wait to start this new chapter with you!"