Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec fans left devastated following last-minute news Sad news for Strictly fans in Glasgow!

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have had to cancel their show in Glasgow on Wednesday night. The Strictly Come Dancing couple, who are on their Remembering Tour, announced the sad news to their followers on Instagram, revealing that the cancellation was down to a "fire incident". Janette, 34, explained: "Glasgow, we are deeply sorry that due to a fire occurring in the building next door to our venue, @RememberingTour company are unable to perform for you tonight! We are extremely sad as Glasgow is always one of our best crowds. Hope to see you next year! #SoSorry #WishWeCould #NextTime."

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are on their Remembering Tour

Her husband Aljaz also expressed his sadness over the news, telling his followers: "We are very sorry that tonight's performance in Glasgow has been cancelled due to a fire next to the venue. The whole @rememberingtour is gutted because the Glasgow crowds are always one of the loudest! #keepdancing." Fans immediately took to social media to vent their frustration, with one saying: "Gutted as we had great seats. Definitely come back. My mum in law is devastated at missing @aljazskorjanec." Another remarked: "Please come back next year, it will be great to see you both." A third post read: "Gutted but hope we'll see you all again soon." A fourth fan said: "It's a shame about the performance I love you guys so much though."

Strictly Come Dancing: The professionals and their sizzling romances

Loading the player...

The professional dancers, who tied the knot in 2017, met during their world-wide tour with the Broadway show, Burn The Floor. After years of dancing on international stages, the pair went on hit BBC Show, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2013. In an interview with HELLO! in 2016, Aljaz and Janette opened up about their relationship, and revealed details of the moment Aljaz popped the question. He proposed in August 2015 at the Dance Attic Studios, where the couple had first met. "I even managed to hire the same room. I told Janette we were going to a promotional event for my friend and that there might be press, so to look nice," he said. Of the moment her partner proposed, Janette continued: "I was about to start crying and then I thought, 'What if he's just tying his shoes?!'"

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara denies Brendan Cole axe was over Camilla dance