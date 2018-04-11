John Legend reveals daughter Luna's amazing landmark - she said 'Beyonce'! John Legend joked about his daughter, Luna, and how she has just learned how to say the name 'Beyonce'!

John Legend has opened up about his adorable daughter, Luna, and revealed that the tot said her very first 'Beyonce' while in the car with himself and his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Speaking about their daughter on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the All of Me singer said: "She's a lot of fun right now. This is when she's starting to speak a lot and picking up language and communicating really well so it's fun to see her becoming a person... She had a milestone for the first time, she said 'Beyonce' for the first time. We were listening to Lemonade in the car and we were talking about Beyonce." He then joked that the pair would have to write it down in Luna's baby book.

John opened up about little Luna

Speaking about welcoming their second child together, he added: "We're due very soon. We have number two on the way and I don't know what to expect really because I don't know how Luna is going to be at sharing or as a big sister... we'll see." Getting back to the subject of Beyonce, John admitted that he knew who bit the singer in the face following the viral story. Laughing, he said: "We weren't there but we know people who were there and they know who it was and we knew who it was." He refused to give Ellen anymore information as she probed him with questions about the identity of the "famous person" who nipped the star. Exclaiming, Ellen added: "When I heard that I was like, 'Who would bite Beyonce?! Who would do that!'"

Chrissy regularly shares photos and clips of little Luna, and recently joked about her daughter hiding while pooping. She tweeted: "Hiding-while-pooping is my favourite thing about toddlers. I didn't know it was a thing before kids. She creates a small, gated community or fort and you may not look at or speak to her for 10-15 mins. She will call for you, but it is a trick. You may not look."

