Kevin Smith reaches out to Marvel icon Stan Lee, 95, following elder abuse reports

Following reports that Stan Lee's care and wellbeing are being undermined for financial gain, actor Kevin Smith has invited the Marvel icon to move in with him. An expose by the Hollywood Reporter purported that the 95-year-old Spiderman creator had been concerned that three men with "bad intentions"have befriended his daughter to try and gain control of his assets, estimated to be worth between $50-70million. The magazine obtained a document signed by Stan stating his concern over his assets while claiming that the three man had "insinuated themselves into relationships with J.C. for an ulterior motive and purpose," in order to "gain control over my assets, property and money".

The document has since been disregarded by Stan, who was filmed in a clip saying: "My relationship with my daughter has never been better and my friend, Keya Morgan and I, also have a great relationship." However, a lawyer who help prepare the document signed by Stan released a statement to People which read: "I knew, when Mr. Lee signed the Declaration, that he suffers from macular degeneration that makes it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for Mr. Lee to read documents. Accordingly, before Mr. Lee signed the Declaration, I told him that I was going to read it to him, in its entirety, and make any changes that he wanted made before presenting it to him for signature, and Mr. Lee agreed with this suggestion."

He continued: "I read the Declaration to Mr. Lee word for word, line by line, sentence by sentence, from beginning to end." Kevin shared THR article on Twitter, and wrote: "This is heartbreaking. We love you, @TheRealStanLee. You are always welcome to come live with me - or please let us fans buy you a new place to live. We miss you, sir." Stan's other fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Has the entire @Marvel team and no one is helping? What the hell, let's buy Stan Lee a new house. I'll take care of him for free," while another wrote: "Exactly. I absolutely hate people being taken advantage of especially the elderly. Makes me so angry. He seems like such a lovely man too."