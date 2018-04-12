Loading the player...

Harper Beckham has met her prince - and it's the sweetest! The former Spice Girl spent some quality time with her only daughter on Wednesday

Harper Beckham has met her prince! The six-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed a blissful afternoon outdoors at the stables on Wednesday as she practiced her horse riding skills while her proud mum watched from the sideline. The princess of her family, it was only apt that the little girl rode a horse called Prince. Taking to Instagram stories, Victoria shared footage from Harper's lesson, proudly pointing out that her daughter had even managed to do a small jump.

Harper Beckham enjoyed riding Prince out in the sunshine

It's been an exciting few weeks for Harper, who is currently on holiday in the States with her famous family during the Easter holidays. The Beckhams were all reunited this week after oldest son Brooklyn, 18, flew from New York to be with his parents and younger siblings amid his rumoured split with on-off girlfriend Chloe Moretz. The budding photographer was pictured on Victoria's Instagram enjoying dinner with his younger brothers earlier in the week, "Love my boys so much," the doting mum captioned the photo.

The little girl has been keeping entertained during the Easter break

As well as horse riding, Harper has been demonstrating her skills in hair styling over the holidays. The little girl has had both her parents to practice on, and treated them to a spot of pampering and styling at the family's LA home. Taking to Instagram Stories, Victoria showed off her hair transformation courtesy of Harper, posting a picture of the back of her head, with her brunette hair tied up in an assortment of multi-coloured hair bobbles. "When Harper styles your hair," the fashion designer wrote next to the snapshot, accompanied by a laughing and confused face emoji.

David also took to his own Instagram Stories to show a cute video of Harper washing his hair in the family's kitchen. "What are you doing," the retired footballer asked his little girl, to which she sweetly replied: "washing daddy's hair." Harper even added that she would give her dad a massage.