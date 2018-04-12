Loading the player...

Simon Cowell talks son Eric taking over his business

Simon Cowell has opened up about his son, Eric, and how he would like him to take over the business someday. Chatting on Lorraine about the four-year-old, Simon said: "I look at things through his eyes now, I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the show [BGT], so he comes down to the shows with me, because I'm sort of training him up... I'd love him to take over." This isn't the first time the X Factor judge has spoken about little Eric stepping into his shoes, as he previously told The Sun: "He has to take over for me. I've put him in training. He's down at the shows, he has the earplugs in. I would absolutely love it if he could do what I do."

Speaking about pressing the Golden Buzzer in the upcoming BGT series, Simon admitted that he chose an act who reminded him of Eric, telling Digital Spy: "There was this kid and I was thinking, 'God, that literally could be Eric'. It wouldn't be me as the dad, but it could be Eric. There was something about this boy, he sang with his dad and I thought the song they wrote was really cool… I caught a glimpse of Ant and Dec ready to run down and push the golden buzzer, and I thought, 'No way! This one is mine!' You have to watch this act, I think they are really great people, it's unusual to see a dad and his son, but it worked."

While on Lorraine, Simon also spoke about falling down the stairs in 2017, explaining: "In a weird way it was a wakeup call, because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late night calls, bit more of a balance."

