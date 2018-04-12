The Real Full Monty stars paid £10,000 each while charity event raised just £4,000 Celebrities were paid up to £10,000 to partake in the Real Full Monty

ITV has been quick to defend the celebrity fees for appearing on the Real Full Monty after backlash that some of the stars were paid up to £10,000, while the show only raised £4,000. A spokesperson for the network pointed out that the show was to raise awareness rather than raise money, telling The Sun: "The Real Full Monty shows' focus and aim was raising awareness about cancer and encouraging people to make vital health checks. They clearly weren't television charity fundraisers. They were ITV's most watched factual shows this year, with overwhelmingly positive feedback."

The two shows, The Real Full Monty and The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night, followed two groups of celebs who took on the challenge to strip off on TV and in front of an audience to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and breast cancer, and encouraged viewers to check themselves for signs. A source told The Sun: "Viewers were made to think The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night was all about raising awareness and funds for breast cancer. While it did raise huge awareness and encourage viewers to check their bodies a host of the stars took a massive payday in the name of charity. It's pretty appalling that this wasn't made clear to viewers. Fans will be furious that they pocketed such huge sums."

Speaking about the striptease, Michelle Heaton said: "Initially, I said no. And then I spoke to my husband [Hugh Hanley] and he said, 'You're crazy. You're trying to tell all these women out there to be confident, who may be the same as you, if you can't do it, and you've got confidence, then they can't be confident in their body and their scars.' So I was like, OK. Then Coleen rang me and persuaded me even more."

