French Montana reconnects with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian following cheating scandal The former couple dated in 2014

French Montana has reconnected with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian after Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating has come to light. The rapper began following the pregnant KUWTK star on Instagram on Thursday, two days after videos were released in the public domain showing Tristan allegedly getting close to a woman in New York City on Saturday night. French has also spoken out about the rumours, telling TMZ that he just wants "everyone to be happy".

The former couple briefly dated in 2014 and made their first public appearance together on the red carpet in July, at the Las Vegas nightclub TAO. Khloe and French later split in the September, but it was amicable on both sides. French told US Weekly that Khloe was "my baby forever," adding that there was "no bad blood". The star even hinted that their romance wasn’t completely over: "You never know, we might be together," he said. "We might not, but it's a great thing to keep it in the air."

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana dated in 2014

Since the cheating allegations, Khloe and the rest of her family have kept silent, although TMZ reports that the mother-to-be has started early contractions. The news outlet said that Kris Jenner had flown over to Cleveland to be with her daughter, while sister Kim Kardashian is thought to be flying out to join her later in the week.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson returns to social media following cheating scandal

French Montana started following Khloe on Instagram following the news of Tristan Thompson cheating

Tristan, meanwhile, returned to social media. The 27-year-old NBA basketball player started following Canadian comedian Russell Peters in the early hours of Thursday morning. Having reportedly been booed and jeered at his basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening, and with everything that has happened this week, Tristan would have most certainly been looking for some light relief.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian having early contractions as mum Kris Jenner flies to be with her

Khloe announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in December, and since revealed in the latest series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she was expecting a baby girl. The doctor shared the baby's gender with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, since the expectant mother was visiting San Francisco with Kim. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl," Khloe later said, after Kylie delivered the news. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm, like, in a state of shock."