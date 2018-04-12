Loading the player...

Peter Andre amuses fans with video of 'gangsta' son Junior The Mysterious Girl singer jokingly asked his fans for help

Could Peter Andre's son Junior be set to follow in his footsteps with a career in music? The Mysterious Girl singer posted a video of his son singing and dancing in their home on Instagram on Thursday - although it looks like Junior favours a different genre of music to the 90s pop his dad is famous for!

"When you catch your son thinking he's all gangsta. Help," Peter captioned the clip, which was filmed secretly through a door and shows Junior rapping to Man's Not Hot by Big Shaq. The 12-year-old is unaware that he is being filmed and can be seen dancing around the room while singing with his headphones on.

Peter Andre shared a video of his son dancing on Instagram

The clip amused many of Peter's followers, including The Body Coach Joe Wicks, who admitted: "Basically me when that tune came on." However, a lot of fans said that Junior may not be too happy with Pete when he saw the video. "He's going to kill you!" several commented. "Very cute, I can't believe you posted it... poor boy. Karma will get you back." Others were impressed by Junior's talent, suggesting that he "takes after" his dad.

MORE: Peter Andre's daughter Amelia is identical to mum Emily in new photo

Peter has been spending time at home with his wife Emily and children following his recent trip to Los Angeles, where he filmed his first ever movie role. The 45-year-old looks virtually unrecognisable in sets that have since been released from the film, with tattoos covering his arms, chest and face, and wearing a lip ring.

The singer amused fans with this clip

And while he is most well-known as a pop star, Peter admitted he has now got the acting bug. Writing in his new! magazine column, he confessed to fans: "Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can't wait to see the edit." He continued: "Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I'll be going back later in the year to film more. In fact, it looks like I'm going to be spending a lot more time in America this year, so I'm lucky to have such a trusting wife and family."

STORY: Peter Andre looks unrecognisable in new film role - see photos