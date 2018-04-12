Loading the player...

Amanda Holden shares rare photo with lookalike mum, sister and grandma The Britain's Got Talent judge is enjoying a staycation in Cornwall

Amanda Holden posed with three generations of her family for a rare photo on Thursday, as they enjoyed a staycation together in Cornwall. The Britain's Got Talent judge was joined by her sister Deborah, mother and grandmother in the snap, which was taken as they headed out for dinner near the beach - and fans couldn't get over how alike they all were.

"Beauty runs in the family," one commented on the snap, which shows the four Holden women standing side-by-side at sunset. "Beautiful family," others wrote. Amanda has been enjoying a short break in Cornwall for the past few days, travelling down to the south coast shortly after her return from Marrakech, where she spent Easter.

Amanda has shared several photos from the relaxing break on social media, including a sweet shot of her youngest daughter Hollie, six, enjoying ice cream with her great-grandmother at the beach. In other images they can be seen on a boat trip looking for dolphins off the coast of Rock. "Omg how lucky is this," Amanda later captioned a video of dolphins swimming alongside their boat.

The 47-year-old has been enjoying an extended Easter break with her family, having spent last week in Marrakech with her husband Chris Hughes and their children. Amanda showed off her sense of humour upon their return to the UK, taking to social media to share an unflattering photo Chris had taken of her while she was sleeping on the plane.

"So my hilarious husband takes pictures of me asleep on various trips across the world… there are loads! He's thinking of publishing a coffee table book! #3chins @thepiersmorgan has fierce competition. #notpictureperfect #icansleepanywhere," she captioned the photo.

The holidays fall just before Amanda's busy workload begins, with the new series of Britain's Got Talent set to hit the TV later in the month. Amanda will be joined by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell, while Stephen Mulhern and Declan Donnelly are also set to present the ITV talent show once again. It has not yet been confirmed whether Ant McPartlin will be joining them, with the star having stepped away from the limelight following his drink-driving arrest in March – although his name has been mentioned in the latest press release.