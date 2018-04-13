Liam Payne rules out plans for baby number two with Cheryl The couple are parents to one-year-old son Bear

Liam Payne has shut down reports that he and Cheryl are planning on having a second baby. The singer, 24, shares one-year-old Bear with his 34-year-old girlfriend, and it was recently rumoured that they were soon hoping to welcome a sibling for their son. But Liam quickly shut down any speculation when asked by the press in Berlin this week. "Liam, one question, what about baby number two?" one reporter asked. "No, that’s not true, it's not happening," Liam replied. "People just make up stories." Liam was in Germany to attend the 2018 Echo Awards, where he performed the Fifty Shades track For You with Rita Ora. He only recently returned from a family holiday with Cheryl and their son, with the family jetting to the Maldives for an Easter break.

Their vacation came shortly after Cheryl hit out at the media after Liam made headlines when he was photographed partying with one of his dancers in Dubai. Taking to Twitter after months of speculation about their relationship, she wrote: "Now… off on our holiday. And the only thing we're making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating. Toodles."

Earlier that day, Cheryl posed a statement on social media addressing Liam's night out. She wrote: "I usually don't bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen. This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can't ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam's who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to cause problems between Liam and I. nor do I understand the almost daily onslaught of steers. The other 'mystery woman' in the story happen to be my long time friend and manager (that's embarrassing)." Cheryl then added: "Oh and you can save yourself from 'Cheryl hit back' blah blah articles bc honestly no…one…cares!"