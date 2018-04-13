Michelle Keegan stuns fans with rare video of lookalike brother The Our Girl star shared the clip in celebration of National Sibling Day

Michelle Keegan has shared a rare video of her brother Andrew on Instagram – and her fans are going wild for her handsome younger sibling. The Our Girl actress uploaded a clip showing her and Andrew downing their drinks in celebration of National Sibling Day on 10 April. She wrote: "I know this was yesterday but happy #nationalsiblingday @rookeegs I always try and make you look good… and you're welcome! #rideordie4life." Fans were quick to comment on the genetically-blessed duo, with one writing: "Mental good genes in that family! She's beautiful and he's gorgeous." A second asked: "Where has he been hiding? Very hot!!" And a third follower remarked: "@michkeegan you and your brother look so alike!!"

Michelle Keegan has a close bond with her younger brother Andrew

Michelle, 30, and Andrew are the only two children of Jacqueline and Michael Keegan. It's thought that Andrew works as a teacher, and has a close bond with his actress sister. Although Andrew prefers to stay out of the spotlight, Michelle has spoken publicly about her brother in the past; during an appearance on This Morning she joked about her family watching some of her racier scenes in Our Girl with co-star Luke Pasqualino.

The star shared a rare video of Andrew in celebration of National Sibling Day

"I had a screening a couple of days ago in Manchester and my mum and dad both came," she said. "Luckily, I wasn’t sat anywhere near them, but my brother was and obviously that was one of the first opening scenes. My brother Andrew was like, 'I did not look at them once, and there was silence.' Not one of them said anything!"

