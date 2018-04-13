Jenna Dewan breaks social media silence following Channing Tatum split The Hollywood couple share four-year-old daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan has thanked her followers for all the love and support following the announcement of her shock split from husband Channing Tatum last week. The 37-year-old, who was married to the Magic Mike actor for eight years, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself with the accompanying caption: "Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back." Jenna and Channing shocked fans with the news of their separation. The Hollywood stars first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009; they welcomed their daughter, Everly, four years later.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced the end of their marriage on 2 April

Following their split announcement, it was reported that 37-year-old Channing's drinking and partying had played a part in the end of their marriage. Jenna was forced to immediately shut down the speculation, with her spokesperson telling MailOnline: "Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumours are true. The reason our statement was so positive is because that's the reality of our situation."

The former lovebirds released a joint statement on their Instagram accounts to confirm the news. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," they said. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

They added: There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan & Jenna."

