Peter Andre delights fans by sharing fun picture of his children: 'This is what life’s all about' The Mysterious Girl singer is a proud father of four

Peter Andre has posted a new picture of his children enjoying some quality family time. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the 45-year-old took the opportunity to gush about his brood. "This is what life's all about :)) While dad's making pancakes, Bista, Amelia and Theo make the perfect pic #familytime," he wrote in the caption. The snap sees Princess, ten, Amelia, four, and Theo, one, all playing on the floor with slime. The singer is also a proud dad to Junior, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife, Loose Women panellist Katie Price.

Peter Andre has posted this sweet picture of his children on Instagram

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one saying: "You do have very beautiful children. But then again...you have a very beautiful wife too. Very lucky man." Another wrote: "Just love these family pictures, thank you for sharing. I know you are such a proud dad." A third post read: "I think little Theo must be like a mini you and junior." A fourth added: "Amelia looks the same size as princess! She’s gonna be tall!"

Peter has been spending time at home with his wife Emily and children following his recent trip to Los Angeles, where he filmed his first ever movie role forThe Inheritance. Writing in his new! magazine column, former pop star Peter admitted he has now got the acting bug. "Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can't wait to see the edit," he shared. "Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I'll be going back later in the year to film more. In fact, it looks like I'm going to be spending a lot more time in America this year, so I'm lucky to have such a trusting wife and family."

