Kylie Jenner is a 'cool mum' at Coachella two months after giving birth She certainly is…

New mother Kylie Jenner has arrived for the first day of the star-studded Palm Springs Coachella music festival, joking she's a 'cool mom' in a sunny Instagram post. The reality star, who is rocking a bold pink hair look for the event, wrote next to her selfie on Saturday: "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom," referring to the famous Mean Girls scene. Kylie was photographed arriving at the festival with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima - Kylie's partner Travis Scott is also thought to have joined them.

Kylie Jenner has arrived at Coachella, debuting a new pink hair colour

Fans were quick to post their admiring comments, including some of Kylie's celebrity pals. "Mummy cool," wrote Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, alongside a kissing emoji, while another follower added: "I like the pink. Stormi will have the best, the coolest and nicest mom ever." Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie had revealed she was jetting off for the break on Friday, having posted a photo boarding her private jet.

the wind you guys, is this necessary? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 13, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

The 20-year-old gave birth to her first daughter, baby Stormi, in February - and has been sharing her journey as a new mother since her arrival, having kept her pregnancy secret until the birth. She certainly hasn't let her style slip since becoming a parent, as she posted a picture of herself taking the two-month-old for a stroll in a £1000 Fendi buggy on Thursday. "Stormi strolls," she captioned the post.

It is thought that while Kylie and Kourtney head to Coachella, Kim Kardashian and head of the family Kris Jenner remain by the side of Khloe Kardashian, who has just welcomed a new baby daughter. Khloe, 33, gave birth on Thursday morning. She was reportedly supported by her mum Kris, sisters Kim and Kourtney and her best friend Malika throughout her labour. Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was also by her side when she gave birth, despite being faced with cheating allegations only a few hours earlier.