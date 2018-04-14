Holly Willoughby on her bond with Phil: 'he protects me in every area of my life' Aw, Holly!

Holly Willoughby has spoken candidly about her treasured relationship with her This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield in an interview with The Guardian - comparing the bond she has with him to the one she shares with her sister. The comments came after she was quizzed about the gender pay gap scandal, after which she confirmed that she and Phil are on equal pay. "The first person that would be outraged is Phil, actually," she said of the claims. "He’d be devastated. He would be the first person to make a stand. He protects me in every other area of my life, so there’s no way he wouldn’t do that."

Best friends and This Morning presenters Holly and Phil

The much-loved TV presenter went on to admit that she and Phil had never had an argument in their years working together, and that their off-screen relationship is exactly the same as their This Morning one. "Now we’ve got to the stage where we’ll say the same things at the same time on screen, in the same way. It’s really weird. The only other person I’ve got that with is my sister," she said.

Holly and Phil have been presenting together on-screen since 2009, and recently recorded their last episode of This Morning in the ITV riverside studios. After filming wrapped, Holly shared a photo of herself and her co-star Phil looking out to the Thames, and wrote on Instagram: "Well... we're going to miss this view! Bye for now @itvstudios thanks for having us... see you once the builders move out!" Phil shared a similar photo and captioned it: "Moving to new premises."

Holly and Phil with their National Television Award

The pair are known for their very close relationship, even holidaying together in Portugal for the past two summers. Phil shared hilarious posts from their last break together on Snapchat, giving fans a glimpse into a raucous night out in the Algarve - where the pair enjoyed an adults-only meal with their spouses, as well as Dragon's Den star Peter Jones and The Chase's Bradley Walsh. The funny videos showed Phil passing around a tray of shots, while Holly was seen nursing a large glass of white wine at the other end of the table.

Fans loved the candid video, which then showed Holly take a shot and slide the tray back to Phil, accidentally knocking the remaining glasses over and spilling the drinks onto the table. "Holly Willoughby spilled the whole…!" Phil was heard shouting as his co-presenter giggled and rushed over to help clear up the mess. Best friend goals!

