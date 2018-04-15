Christine and Frank Lampard 'terrified' following attempted burglary An intruder tried to get into their West London home

Christine and Frank Lampard have been left "shaken and terrified" after their home was targeted by an intruder. An unnamed man was spotted in the grounds of the celebrity couple's £10million home in West London during the daytime by Frank's children's nanny. "It happened in broad daylight and could have been a lot worse," a source told The Sun. "The nanny saw the man on CCTV and bravely went outside." The family's beloved pet dog, Minnie, also helped to scare off the man. "She shouted and Christine's dog Minnie made a racket which helped scare him off," they continued.

The source added that the incident had especially shaken Christine, but that the family have now increased their security. "The couple have since beefed up security, with a guard pal of Frank staying to give advice," they said. A neighbour also confirmed that Christine and Frank's house was broken into two or three weeks ago. They added: "Householders put around warning leaflets after the other raids and two Range Rovers have also been stolen recently."

Christine and Frank first met in 2009 shortly after Frank lost his mum Pat to pneumonia, and tied the knot in 2015 in a romantic winter ceremony. Frank recently opened up about his romance with his wife, admitting that it was "love at first sight". "I had been on my own for a year, single for a year, and I'd had a very hard time with my mum, and I was in a difficult place," he shared. "And I don't need to go into that, but it was tough, and I was working and that was my get-out from a very hard year for myself," he said.

The couple married in 2015

A doting stepmum to Frank's two daughters, Luna, 12, and 11-year-old Isla, Christine has also revealed her hopes for having children of her own with her footballer husband. She told New Magazine: "I love children. If we were lucky enough it would be wonderful." Of her husband Frank, she added: "He's a brilliant dad, hands-on with the school runs and homework. I've seen it and he's proved he's amazing. I've done a trial run and he's passed the test."

