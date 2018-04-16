Has EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite got a new man in her life? The actress shares two daughters with ex-husband Tom Ellis

Tamzin Outhwaite is reportedly off the market. The EastEnders actress, 47, is believed to be in a relationship with a 26-year-old actor, called Tom Child - which comes four years after the star finalised her divorce from Miranda actor Tom Ellis. "Tamzin is very pleased with herself that she's pulled a toy boy," a source told The Sun. "She's been introducing him to pals and joking he's 12. She's very fond of him and says he's fearless." Despite the 21-year age-gap, Tamzin appears to be smitten, having already holidayed with the actor in the Maldives over Christmas. The pair both shared Instagram yoga posts from the same balcony.

Tamzin Outhwaite has reportedly bagged herself a new boyfriend

Mum-of-two Tamzin - who has reprised her role as Mel Owen in the BBC soap – parted ways from Tom in 2013. The former couple share two daughters, Florence and Marnie, aged nine and five. At the start of the year, the actress told TV times that she was "the happiest" she has ever been right now. "I personally am the happiest I've ever been right now," she explained. "It's having the confidence to not care about what people think of you, and it's very liberating." Prior to her return to EastEnders after 15 years off-screen, Tamzin had been working in theatre, but she was forced to pull out of the West End show Stepping Out after suffering a stress fracture on her metatarsal.

In 2015, Tamzin revealed that she was planning on taking at least a year off work to spend time with her daughters. "I'm taking some time out, having the gap year I've never had," she told The Mirror at the time. "I'll have as much time off as it takes to hang out with the girls because it feels like they need me at the moment." The doting mother explained that due to her filming and theatre commitments, it got to the point where she was unable to spend much time with daughters so something had to change.

