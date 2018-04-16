Surprising friendship: Jennifer Aniston helps Gwyneth Paltrow celebrate engagement

Gwyneth Paltrow made sure she celebrated her engagement to Brad Falchuk in style! And while the couple were joined by a number of famous faces at their celebratory party on Saturday, one guest's presence was perhaps a little surprising - Jennifer Aniston. The former Friends actress was previously married to Brad Pitt, who dated Gwyneth between 1994 and 1997 after meeting on the set of Se7en. Brad, now 54, popped the question to the Gwyneth in 1996, while he was filming Seven Years in Tibet in Argentina, but the couple split the following year.

Three years after their separation, Brad married Jennifer in a stunning Malibu wedding. They were together for five years before announcing their plans to divorce in 2005. In 2014, in an interview with Allure magazine, Jennifer opened up about her unexpected friendship with GOOP founder Gwyneth. "I've known her (Gwyneth) a long time. That woman has got style to the moon and back. Chic, effortless, gorgeous. This sums us up," she shared, adding: "She's always been sweet to me."

Jennifer went on to tie the knot with American film producer Justin Theroux before their split earlier this year, while Gwyneth was with Coldplay musician Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children with - daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12. Following the end of their marriage, Gwyneth started dating Glee producer Brad in 2014. They confirmed their engagement back in January, starring together on the cover of Goop Magazine. "Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," the Oscar-winning actress said. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

Other guests at the engagement party, which held at Los Angeles Theater, included Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts. Gwyneth's mother Blythe Danner and director Steven Spielberg were also in attendance. A source who attended the star-studded engagement party told HELLO!: "It was a beautiful engagement party... they didn't get married last night."

