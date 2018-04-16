Loading the player...

Ant McPartlin's lawyer talks about the star's marriage breakdown and alcohol abuse The couple announced their split in January

Ant McPartlin's lawyer has confirmed that the presenter's alcohol addiction was a factor in the breakdown of his marriage to wife Lisa Armstrong. On Monday, the 42-year-old appeared in court to plead guilty to drink driving after he failed a breathalyser test following a car accident in Richmond last month. The court heard that at the time of his arrest, Ant had 75mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - twice the legal limit. During court proceedings as reported by Sky, Ant's lawyer explained: "He was receiving treatment for alcohol abuse at the time of the accident following the breakdown of his marriage."

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong announced the end of their marriage in January

Ant's defence team reiterated his sorrow and regret for what had happened, adding that Ant had acknowledged he has fallen short of the expectations placed on him. They further noted that the difficulty and distress that came with the breakdown of his marriage to wife Lisa, along with the added impact of being under constant public scrutiny, had taken its toll. "He goes on to say the level of scrutiny he now faces are not normal," reported Sky.

The TV star pictured arriving at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court

Ant announced his split from Lisa in January; the couple had been together for 23 years. In February, Lisa seemed to suggest she was struggling to come to terms with the end of her marriage, liking a tweet from one fan which read: "You're so bloody lovely… so sad for you… I see the hurt in your eyes… and ant's eyes… you [are] one amazing lady xx take care xxx." Ant has since stepped back from his work commitments following his arrest. He pulled out of the last two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway and will most not present Britain's Got Talent this spring. His best friend and co-star Dec will take on the duties alone.

