Victoria Beckham shares rare picture with all her children as she celebrates 44th birthday Happy birthday to Victoria Beckham!

Victoria Beckham is one lucky woman! The Spice Girls star kicked off her 44th birthday celebrations early, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in California. Every inch the doting mother, Victoria shared a lovely snap with her children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, before posting a separate picture with husband David. "Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham kisses," she wrote in the caption. That same day, the famous family had supported Eva Longoria as she was honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 44th birthday early with her children

Fans of the mother-of-four took to Instagram to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Gorgeous family, beautiful mother." Another wrote: "Such a good looking family x." A third follower added: "I love how family is everything in your life." Victoria also posted a cute video of herself dancing with her little girl, and she gushed: "Dancing and having fun in sunshine x kisses from mummy and Harper." Victoria dressed to impress in a stunning silk shirt and coordinating skirt from her own fashion label - part of her pre-fall 18 collection, which will be available to buy later on in the year.

Inside the Beckham family's trip to Disneyland

The fashion designer also shared a snap with her husband David

The celebrations come after the famous family enjoyed a spectacular daytrip to Disneyland, where they enjoyed going on rides including Space Mountain and It's a Small World, while Victoria tucked into "Disney carbs" at breakfast. The Beckhams have been in the States since the beginning of the Easter holidays, in both Miami and LA. They were joined by oldest son Brooklyn for part of the stay, who had flown from New York to spend time with his parents and younger siblings amid his rumoured split with on-off girlfriend Chloe Moretz.

RELATED: Harper Beckham has met her prince - and he is the sweetest!