Doctor involved in crash with Ant McPartlin reveals her son feared he was dying Ant McPartlin has been sentenced to a £86,000 fine, and banned from driving for 20 months

A doctor who was involved in the same car crash as Ant McPartlin last month has given her account of the event. Dr Audrey Ng was driving the BMW which the TV star ploughed into whilst drink driving. On Monday, the 42-year-old presenter was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban. In a victim statement, reported in The Sun, Dr Ng revealed that her nine-year-old son thought he was dying after the collision. "I immediately looked over and my son was saying 'I'm dying mummy, I'm dying'. Although he was physically fine, he was clearly in shock," she said. Ant also hit another Mini and a four-year-old girl who required hospital treatment.

Ant McPartlin outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court

Dr Ng added: "I'm horrified that someone could drive so dangerously. As a result of the collision I have not been able to return to work. It has greatly affected my private and work life." During the court proceedings, Ant's barrister Liam Walker said his client had been seeking help for "alcohol and emotional issues" at the time of the accident. The court heard that Ant had 75mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - twice the legal limit. "Anthony McPartlin is sorry and is doing everything he can to ensure this never happens again," Mr Walker said. "He hopes that in time he can make himself better and that he might be forgiven by all of the many people he knows and he feels he has let down terribly."

READ: Ant McPartlin breaks silence after pleading guilty to drink driving

Loading the player...

Following his court appearance, Ant apologised to all those affected in the crash. "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry," he said outside Wimbledon Magistrates Court. "Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry." He added: "I would like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I am just thankful that nobody was seriously hurt in this."

MORE: Ant McPartlin's lawyer talks about the star's marriage breakdown and alcohol abuse