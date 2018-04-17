Carrie Underwood makes sensational return to the stage after getting '40-50 stitches' to her face The singer suffered a wrist and facial injury after her fall in November

Carrie Underwood made a triumphant return to the stage following her accident in November, which left her with a broken wrist and a facial injury. The singer, who has been keeping a low profile in recent months, broke down in tears after she gave a powerful delivery of her new single Cry Pretty at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. She received a standing ovation which reportedly lasted nearly a minute. Following her performance, Carried joined Keith Urban on the stage to pick up Vocal Event Of The Year for The Fighter.

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage in spectacular fashion on Sunday

Earlier this year, Carrie revealed that she required "40 and 50 stitches" to her face. In a recent open letter, the 35-year-old Country star told her fans that she is "healing pretty nicely" after the incident. "First off, physically, I'm doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there… and the docs say that last 10 per cent will come in time," she wrote. "And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while."

She picked up the award for Vocal Event Of The Year for The Fighter

Mum-of-one Carrie fell on the steps of her house in November, and later told her followers that she may look "a bit different" when they see her again. "Even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she told her fan club in January. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse." Over the past few weeks, the singer has been focusing on her recordings as well as raising her three-year-old son Isaiah Michael with her husband Mike Fisher.

