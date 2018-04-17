Peter Andre responds to claims he has dyed four-year-old daughter Amelia's hair It comes after the singer shares a sweet family photo on Instagram

Peter Andre has been forced to address claims that he and his wife Emily MacDonagh have dyed their daughter Amelia's hair. Earlier this month, the Mysterious Girl singer took in Instagram to share a sweet snapshot showing Emily in the garden with Amelia and the couple's one-year-old son Theo. And while fans were quick to comment on the likeness between mother and daughter, others took it one step further by suggesting the couple had dyed Amelia hair to match Emily's. Writing in his New! magazine column, Peter responded to the claims. He wrote: "So many people commented, saying how alike Ems and Mills are. Tell me about it! Someone asked if we've dyed Amelia's hair to match Emily's but that's ridiculous. None of us have dyed our hair, not even me!

Fans questioned whether Peter and Emily had dyed Amelia's hair after seeing this photo

"When people say things like that, I take it as a compliment because it shows how beautiful they are. In my case, it makes me feel young – I'm certainly not complaining about not having grey hairs yet, although it's definitely coming." He continued: "It's not just the same colour Emily and Amelia share. Their personalities are exactly the same too. Mills is so soft and kind, but she's also ridiculously shy."

Peter makes a conscious effort to keep Amelia and Theo's faces hidden on social media

Proud dad Peter, 45, often shares photos of his family on social media, although he makes a conscious effort to cover the faces of both Amelia and Theo, at Emily's request. The 28-year-old prefers for her children to stay out of the public eye, although Peter's two older children, Junior, 12, and Princess, ten, often appear in pictures with their famous dad, having grown up in the spotlight on reality TV shows with Peter and their mum, Katie Price.

