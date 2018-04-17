Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor posts sweet throwback photo of actress daughter Phoebe The Corrie star has a lot of talent in her family!

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor – who plays Sally Webster in the ITV soap – has shared a seriously cute throwback photo of daughter Phoebe to mark her 23rd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mum-of-three shared a black-and-white picture of Phoebe as a little girl at the top of a slide, dressed in a smock dress and sporting a bob haircut, writing next to it: "Happy 23rd birthday to my beautiful first born #inspiration." Sally's Corrie co-stars, including Tina O'Brien and Jennie McAlpine, also sent their best wishes to the birthday girl.

Phoebe, who is a successful actress in her own right, has appeared in shows including TV drama Snatch alongside Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, as well as Waterloo Road and The Village. She previously spoke about following in her mum's footsteps, telling the Express that she has always loved being the centre of attention.

"I've always been a show-off. Whenever my grandparents came to visit, even when I was very little, I'd start jumping around – but only when people were watching. There are loads of videos of me leaping about. My sister is similar, doing little dances for everyone – she's got it in her to perform too," she said. Asked whether she would consider joining a TV soap, she replied: "Never say never. But I am enjoying what I am doing now."

Sally and Phoebe are incredibly close, and Phoebe also shared the biggest lesson she had learnt from her mum and dad – Emmerdale scriptwriter Tim Dynevor. "My mum and dad taught me to respect everyone and to be kind. I've learned that from Mum quite a bit. She'd never say a bad word about anyone or anything – I love that about her," she said. Phoebe is Sally and Tim's oldest child. The couple are also parents to son Samuel, 21, and daughter Harriet, 14.