Our condolences go out to Fern Britton, who has revealed the sad news that her mother Ruth has passed away. Taking to her Twitter page on Tuesday, the TV presenter shared a rare picture of her mum, in which she paid an emotional tribute. She tweeted: "My Mum. Ruth. Both mother and father to me. Funny, ferocious, and a woman once met, you couldn't forget. 24.1.24 / 17.4.18. So brave and uncomplaining. An army sergeant WW2, beauty queen, teacher, and all woman."

Fern, 60, was inundated with messages from close friends and fans, with broadcaster Emma Freud writing: "Oh fern I am so so so sorry. What a dame. What a babe. What a mother." Alongside a poem, Clare Balding tweeted: "Oh Fern, we feel your pain. Alice [Arnold] lost her beloved mum on Saturday. Huge hugs and love to you. We were sent this and it helps." TV presenter Paul Ross said: "All love and sympathy Fern. From myself but above all my lovely mum..." Sharon Marshall added: "I'm so sorry darling. Much, much love and the biggest of hugs. Wish I could climb through the screen and give it in person right now xxx."

A short while later, Fern thanked everyone for their kind words, saying: "Thank you got all your kind and thoughtful messages. The kindness of strangers is not to be undervalued. With love. Xxx." The sad news comes shortly after the former This Morning star opened up about battle with sepsis, which she contracted in 2016. "I am not quite as fit as I was but it's because of that. But I am getting fitter," she said on Good Morning Britain. Fern, who developed the disease after going to hospital for a hysterectomy, also spoke about the terrifying moment she thought that she was going to die. She said: "Being sick, hot, sweaty, confused - I was in bed thinking 'I am going to die. I'm dying."

Fern, who is married to celebrity chef Phil Vickery, previously spoke about her health scare while talking to Prima magazine, and recalled a heartbreaking conversation she had had with her daughter. The TV presenter revealed that she gave her daughter her wedding ring, saying: "On the night of the procedure, I was resigned to dying. The theatre nurse offered to put a plaster over my wedding ring. Instead, I took off my ring and gave it to my daughter, who was with me. I hated the thought of them taking it from my dead body to give to her. So, I said, 'You look after it for me.'"

