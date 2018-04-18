Paula Patton recalls Meghan Markle's 'beautiful handwriting' on wedding invitations Meghan Markle used to do freelance calligraphy

Before she met Prince Harry, Suits star Meghan Markle supported her Hollywood career with some freelance work - which included calligraphy writing at Paper Source. The 36-year-old, who officially become a royal on 19 May, was picked to do the save-the-dates and invitations for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding back in 2005. And in a new interview with Town & Country, Paula - who has since parted ways from Robin - has revealed that she always knew Meghan was destined to be a part of a royal family.

Meghan Markle did the calligraphy for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding invitations

Opening up about their encounter, Paula told Entertainment Tonight: "I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations. She had this beautiful writing." She added: "That moment I feel like I said something to her. Like, 'You are meant to be royal.' She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind." When she first got into acting, Meghan split her time between auditioning and doing freelance calligraphy. She previously revealed to Esquire that calligraphy was her "pseudo-waitressing job". She explained: "I didn't wait tables. I did calligraphy for the invitations for, like, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding."

Meghan will marry Prince Harry in Windsor on 19 May

Last month, Paper Source CEO Winnie Park heaped praise on Meghan's calligraphy skills, telling People: "It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions. She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy." Winnie continued: "She would have advised customers on projects—from wedding invitations to creating personalized stationary to gift-wrapping. She has talked about being a big fan of custom stationary and think it's the best gift to give a friend."

