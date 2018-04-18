Nancy Dell'Olio looks unrecognisable at charity auction: see pictures The 56-year-old made a youthful appearance this week

Nancy Dell'Olio made a youthful appearance at the Terrence Higgins Trust annual charity auction in London on Monday night. The 56-year-old, who is known for her glamourous demeanour, looked barely recognisable with her smooth complexion and accentuated facial features. She wore her brunette tresses loose in luscious curls, while dressed in a fitted black halter neck top, which she teamed with flared white trousers with a frilly hemline. She accessorised her look with chic gold drop earrings and black peep-toe heels.

Nancy Dell'Olio at the Terrence Higgins Trust charity auction on Monday

The reality TV star, who once dated football manager Sven-Göran Eriksson, was flying solo without her boyfriend Flavio Nappi, 32. Despite the age-gap, Nancy recently revealed that she was happier than ever. "At 32, he is 23 years younger than me, and I joke that I am schooling him in the art of love," she told Daily Mail. "Flavio and I are enjoying what I call an encounter, a special moment between two people." She added: "We were thrown together under the Ibizan sun and, with his toned, bronzed physique and happy-go-lucky charm, we began a sensual relationship."

Nancy is most famous for being in a relationship with Sven for almost a decade. The couple split in August 2007. Last year, Nancy also revealed that she has sworn off relationships with older men. "After several long-term, committed relationships, I'm at a stage in my life where I live for today and I believe that one man is never enough," she told the publication. "Women are complex - they can't get everything they need from just one person. I like to have a few flirtations on the go at once." The TV star previously performed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 and then six years later, she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

