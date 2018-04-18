Ruth Langsford tells Eamonn Holmes just how much he means to her - and it's emotional! The This Morning co-hosts have been married since 2010

Ruth Langsford told Eamonn Holmes just how much he meant to her in a heartfelt message read out on Wednesday's Loose Women. The TV presenter teared up as she read out a 'love letter' via text message, which she had sent to her husband and This Morning co-host. Ruth – who was slightly hesitant at reading out the personal message live on air – wrote to Eamonn: "My darling, we are all so busy I worry I don’t take the time to tell you how much I love you. Well, I love you more than you will ever know. You make my life complete and give me the love and support to do everything I do." She ended the message adding: "Thank you for making me feel like the most loved woman in the world."

Ruth Langsford read out a heartfelt message to Eamonn Holmes live on Loose Women

All panellists on Wednesday's show had been tasked to write a love letter to someone they cared about, with Janet Street Porter, Stacey Solomon and guest panellist Catherine Tyldesley also reading out their messages. Janet had decided to message Linda Robson, Stacey wrote to boyfriend Joe Swash, while Catherine took the opportunity to hint to husband Tom Pitford that she would like another baby – to which he quickly shut down!

Eamonn and Ruth have been married since 2010

By the end of the show, Ruth revealed to the audience that Eamonn had yet to respond to her message. She said: "Eamonn! He hasn’t even replied. I don’t even do gushy things like that. I can him my poet. He's the gusher!" Ruth and Eamonn have been married since 2010 following a 12 year relationship, and share son Jack, 16. They have also been working together for 17 years, something Ruth had wanted to do even before meeting her husband. She previously told HELLO!: "I always admired him as a broadcaster before I met him [Eamonn] so I would like to work with him even if he wasn’t my husband because I think he is so brilliant."

