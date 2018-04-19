David Walliams hints at Dale Winton's battle with depression in touching tribute The comic said he hoped Dale has now "found peace"

David Walliams has paid a heartfelt tribute to friend Dale Winton following his death at the age of 62. Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday evening, grieving David took to Twitter where he poignantly posted just one word – "heartbroken". The following morning, he returned to social media to share his memories of the Supermarket Sweep star, along with a touching message about his late friend. "Dale was the best company, always outrageous & hilarious," he wrote. "He adored being in show business & loved meeting fans he devoted his life to making everyone else happy, his friends, the public & his godsons, even though he found it hard to be happy himself. I pray he has found peace."

David Walliams shared a series of photo of his late friend, Dale Winton

The Little Britain star, 46, then shared a series of photos of Dale, along with some funny anecdotes about the TV presenter. One read: "One afternoon, Dale & I were out shopping & some policeman were standing on the street corner. He gave them a huge wave & called out 'hello loves, hello darlings!' I asked why he was saying hello. He replied 'always wave at policemen David, you never know when you might need one!"

The TV star said he hoped Dale had now "found peace"

David and Dale had been friends for a number of years, with Dale making regular appearances on David and Matt Lucas's BBC comedy show Come Fly With Me. He was also a guest at David's wedding to model Lara Stone in 2010. During an appearance on Loose Women in 2016, Dale spoke about his battle with depression, and how David had helped him overcome his demons. He said: "I could have taken myself off the TV but I didn't. Listen, there are worse things in the world – but I had depression and I didn't realise. I always thought, 'Get over yourself'. But my mum died of it, it exists and anybody out there who has had it knows it exists. I didn't want to put one foot in front of the other but for a couple of really good friends." He added: "David Walliams is brilliant. He has kept me going."

