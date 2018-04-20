Loading the player...

Liam Payne reveals his nickname for Cheryl and their favourite way to spend a night in The Strip That Down singer opened up about their relationship

Liam Payne has revealed his nickname for girlfriend Cheryl, affectionately referring to her as "Chez" and "Chezza". The One Direction singer opened up about his relationship with the pop star during an interview on Capital Breakfast on Friday, and even divulged the most romantic thing he has ever done for her.

"I'm quite the romancer," Liam said. "I don't know, I mean… a lot of different cooking stuff that I would do. When I'm cooking for someone, well, when I'm cooking for Chez, basically, I like… I don't know why but my dinner can be just thrown on the thing, whatever, but I have to, like, cut out a little leaf and throw on a little bit of spice and I have to make her dinner really nice. I just have to make her dinner really nice."

Liam Payne refers to Cheryl as "Chez" or "Chezza"

Liam also said how becoming a father to son Bear, one, has changed his attitude to certain things, meaning he now sees a lot of things as "cute". Explaining the changes to host Roman Kemp, Liam said: "You know what, as a dad, this weird sense takes you over where you just find things cute. I don’t know what it is. I find a lot of things cute these days. I saw a man getting an award in Germany the other day and he was absolutely overjoyed and I thought, you know what, that’s really cute! I was just really happy for him. You do, as a dad, have this overwhelming sense of 'oh, that's quite cute actually.'"

Meanwhile, in another interview with Capital North East Breakfast, Liam revealed one of his and Cheryl's favourite ways to spend a night in together – and it's not what you might expect! "I like that, listen, I love mystery, like, spiritual things. Me and Chezza are actually quite like mysteriously, like, into that stuff, like secretly," Liam said. "Like in the day I do all this pop stuff, you know they have those weird ghost programs?"

The couple love watching ghost hunting shows on TV together

He added: "Well we watch… we love watching those programmes, that's mostly what's on our TV. You know that ghost adventures squad or whatever they are? When they go see… she LOVES it! And she'll just sit there and she's like 'I can't believe it, I can't believe it, I can't believe it!'. She gets really into it, it's funny."

