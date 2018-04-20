Former EastEnders actor Larry Lamb opens up about finding romance again The EastEnders star has talked about using dating apps

Larry Lamb has opened up about his love life, admitting that he's in good place having met someone new through a mutual friend. The 70-year-old, who has starred in EastEnders and Gavin & Stacey, told Express.co.uk: "It's simply luck. We had a mutual friend and someone introduced us – it's as simple as that. It's real luck that somebody does that for you." During his stint on I'm A Celebrity in 2016, it was reported that Larry was dating Marie Victorine, who is the great granddaughter of Les Miserables writer Victor Hugo.

Larry Lamb has talked about dating again

Larry, who is currently backing a campaign with dating site OurTime.co.uk, went on to discuss the modern ways of dating thanks to various apps. "I just feel that it's one of the really positive sides of the technological world," he added. "I think once you’ve been in a long term relationship and you've come out of it and are starting again, you realise just how important it is to be finding the right person." He continued: "I think as you get older you realise how much chance is involved and why it’s better to do everything you can to make the likelihood of finding the right person even more likely."

MORE: Larry Lamb reveals it's unlikely he'll get married again

Loading the player...

The actor was previously in a long-term relationship with former partner Clare Burt for 20 years. The pair have two daughters, Eloise Alexandra and Eva-Mathilde. He is also the father of television presenter George Lamb, from his second marriage to Linda Martin. In December 2016, Larry hinted that he is in no rush to get married again. When quizzed about his love life on Loose Woman, he told the panel: "I have three marriages already. I think these sort of things are best discussed in private."

STORY: Larry Lamb hints at Gavin and Stacey movie