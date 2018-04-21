Chart-topping DJ Avicii dead at 28 – Rita Ora and Liam Payne lead celebrity tributes DJ Tim Bergling, known as Avicii, was found in Muscat, Oman

World-famous DJ Avicii has died at the age of 28, his publicist has confirmed. The Swedish-born DJ and producer, who was best known for hits Wake Me Up and Lonely Together featuring Rita Ora, was found in Muscat, Oman – the cause of death is not yet known. Among the first to pay tribute to the star was Rita herself, who wrote on Twitter: "I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.

DJ Avicii decided to stop performing live in 2016

The DJ had decided to quit touring in 2016, having suffered with health problems including pancreatitis in the past – which is thought to be related to his struggles with addiction. In some fan photos that have emerged since his death, he looked to be happy and positive in his final days at the Muscat Hill Resort where he was staying.

Captial FM presenter Marvin Humes, who worked with Avicii a few times on his show, also posted a tribute. "Can’t believe I’m writing this.. RIP to Avicii an incredibly talented man.. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in awe of his talent..he was the real deal man this guy was an innovator! His music will live on forever! Rest peacefully Tim," he wrote on Instagram.

Liam Payne also took to Twitter, writing: "Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x." Fellow DJ Martin Garrix added: "Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii".

Fans have also taken to Twitter to post their memories of Avicii and his music – with many turning to some of his most poignant lyrics to mark his sad passing. "One day you'll leave this world behind, so live a life you'll remember," one wrote, referencing The Nights. Another shared: "I tried carrying the weight of the world, but I only had two hands," from Wake Me Up, adding: "R.I.P Avicii, your delivery in the songs you were part of gave me that "feel good feeling" I look for in a song..No matter how sad and deep the lyrics were, I still danced."