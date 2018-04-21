Gorka Marquez posts loved-up message to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson - she's 'the best company' Such a cute couple!

Gorka Marquez has posted another loved-up message to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on his Instagram account, as the couple continue to spend increasing amounts of time together despite living in separate parts of the UK. "Best way to Start the weekend!!! Sun-drinks-food and the best company!!!" Gorka wrote next to a sunny snap of the happy twosome, as they smiled and posed for the camera. It looks like the couple are in London for the weekend, as they split their time between the capital and Gemma's home of Manchester.

Gorka posted the fun photo on Friday

The romantic pair's adoring fans certainly seemed to love the photograph - with many calling once again for Gemma and Gorka to announce their engagement! "I love your Insta. What a beautiful couple you are. Keeep dancing, Gem ... all the way to the altar," one wrote, while another said: "When are you two going to get engaged. You look so happy together. I would love a happy ending."

The couple met on 2017's series of Strictly Come Dancing, and following countless rumours surrounding them during the show, announced their relationship whilst appearing on the Strictly tour. Fans of the show have been thrilled to see their courtship blossoming, as the pair regularly take to social media to share their date nights and couples' holidays.

The couple love posting snaps of their holidays and date nights

The stars recently returned from a trip on the Strictly Come Dancing cruise where they were joined by fellow stars AJ Pritchard, Chloe Hewitt, Dianne Buswell and her soap star boyfriend, Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan. Gorka posted a loved-up photo of the pair relaxing on the deck of the ship, writing next to it: "Finally some Spanish sun!!"

Judging by their recent Instagram stories, the couple have even been working together - as they took a trip out to the countryside on Friday, before returning to London. "We've had a fun day working in the glorious countryside, in the glorious weather," Gemma told the camera. Perhaps we will hear wedding bells soon…

