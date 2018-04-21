Revealed: the moment Ant McPartlin breaks down in tears on Britain's Got Talent Ant gets emotional in Saturday's episode…

Ant McPartlin will be seen getting very emotional on Saturday's episode of Britain's Got Talent, as the presenter meets Hollie Booth, a 13-year-old survivor of the Manchester arena attack. The brave teenager, who returned to the city to audition for the show, was protected from the blast by her aunt Kelly Brewster - but sadly suffered two broken legs in the horrific attack, and still uses a wheelchair. Taking to the stage with her dance group, she and her friends move Ant, and the judges, to tears as they dance in wheelchairs to a medley of Ariana Grande songs - wearing the poignant Manchester worker bee t-shirts.

Hollie and her dance group had everyone in tears

It was Hollie's first time in an arena since the attack, but the inspirational teenager amazed Ant and Dec with her positivity. "'Everybody has been absolutely supportive and I couldn't have asked for anything better," she said. "It was an amazing, happy day that just ended so badly," Hollie's mum added, describing the attack. "We got up to leave and as we got into the foyer that's when the bomb went off."

Ant is seen wiping away his tears during the powerful performance, while Dec says: "Oh God, it gets you. Doesn't it?" Ant replies: "It does, doesn't it. Yeah, I know." On last week's show, Ant was equally as emotional when he met magician Marc Spelmann, whose performance also left in him crying.

Ant was also in tears on last week's episode

Marc explained to the judges that his wife had been diagnosed with cancer while pregnant with their daughter Isabelle, two, and how the little girl had miraculously survived her mum undergoing chemo during her pregnancy. He included little Isabelle in his performance via a video montage, and viewers and judges alike were moved to tears. Watching from the wings, Ant wiped away tears after the magician's incredible performance. After the judges gave their comments, he and Dec rushed out to press the golden buzzer, sending Marc straight through to the live shows. "It was remarkable," Ant told Marc, giving him a hug.