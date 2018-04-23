Is this how much Davina McCall will hand over in her divorce settlement? The TV presenter split from husband Matthew Robertson in November

Davina McCall is said to have reached a divorce settlement with estranged husband Matthew Robertson. The TV star has agreed to give her former partner £2.5million in return for a 'quickie divorce', the Sun reports. The former couple are said to be splitting the profits of their 37-acre home in East Sussex, which they originally purchased for £3.2million, with Davina also handing over an additional £1million. The publication reports that Davina wants to move on with her life as quickly as possibly, and has agreed to the sum in order to ensure things run smoothly without any "squabbling".

Matthew and Davina were married for 17 years and are parents to three children – Holly, 16, Tilly, 14, and 11-year-old Chester. The couple shocked fans with the news of their split back in November, with Davina's rep confirming in a statement to HELLO!: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

STORY: Davina McCall reveals her teenage daughter is 'desperate for a baby'

Earlier this month, Davina spoke candidly about her early experiences of motherhood, admitting she took revenge on Matthew after their first-born Holly arrived. “I remember him going to the pub and I was going ‘Oh I will come… oh no I won’t, the baby’s upstairs’. With Holly I ­wanted to punish Matthew in some way and keep him up. So we slept in the same bed and with the feeds I would turn the light on and change the nappy. You know – bedside light, do the feed, change nappy. And think well, I am sorry if you are asleep," Davina confessed on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

STORY: Davina McCall, 50, shows off rock-hard abs in the Maldives

But the 50-year-old said she took a calmer approach with her other two children. “With the second and the third one we’d fall asleep in the bed together and with the midnight feed he’d go off and sleep in the spare room. And sleep. Which sounds selfish. Guy gets to go to sleep. But if one gets some sleep then they can make tea or whatever for the other one. It was quite nice to be able to turn on the telly thinking I can be awake without feeling guilty that I am keeping Matthew awake.”